Mae I. Baker, 92, of Sergeant Bluff, formerly of Kingsley, passed away Monday, December 18, 2017.

Services were held on December 21 at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff (400 Fourth Street). Burial is in Fairfield Cemetery in Rock Branch, Iowa.

Mae Belle Irene Florke was born on April 30, 1925 in Pierson, Iowa. She was the daughter of Fritz and Bertha (Hopp) Florke.

On September 2, 1946, Mae married Victor Baker at Salem Lutheran Church in rural Correctionville, Iowa. They farmed south of Kingsley for 69 years. She then moved to Sergeant Bluff in 2015.

Mae and Victor loved to square dance and were part of the Kingsley Swinger Square Dancers for many years. She also enjoyed crocheting afghans.

During the last five years, she loved the company of her beloved chihuahua, Bailey.

Mae is survived by her three sons: Robert (Marie) of Ida Grove, Iowa; Gaylen (Peggy) of Salix, Iowa; and Lonny of Sergeant Bluff; one daughter, Julie (Dennis) Walling of Anthon, Iowa; one son-in-law, Lyle Tietsort of Irwin, Iowa; three sisters-in-law: Francis Florke, Bonnie Florke, and Viola Gengler; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Victor on Oct. 19, 2009; one daughter, Linda Tietsort; one great-grandson, Cole Johnson; brothers Willie, Elmer, Leonard, and Vernon Florke; and a sister, Lorna Fisher.