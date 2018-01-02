Loren Lewis

Loren F. Lewis, 91, of Bronson, died Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at Char-Mac Assisted Living in Lawton, Iowa.

Services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 16 at Elliott Creek Presbyterian Church in Bronson.

Loren Francis Lewis, the son of Ross and Ethel (Cooley) Lewis, was born on August 23, 1926 in Bronson.

He graduated from high school in Bronson. Then he served honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

On Dec. 28, 1947, Loren was united in marriage with Virginia Cox in Sioux City. He drove truck for many years.

Loren retired from Knox Gelatin at age 62, and then he retired from Barkley Construction at age 82.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia of Lawton; three children: Linda (Gene) Kollbaum of Bronson, Larry (Sheryl) Lewis of Sioux City, and Patricia (Buddy) Gordon of Sioux City; 6 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harold; and sisters Lola Arnold and Marge Klein.