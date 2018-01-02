Marilyn Williams

Marilyn L. (Edwards) Williams, 81, of Sioux City and formerly of Correctionville passed away Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 at a local hospital as a result of a heart attack.

A private family gathering will be held. Burial will be in the Correctionville city cemetery at a later date. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be offered online at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marilyn was born June 14, 1936 in Correctionville, Iowa to Cecil and Emma (Neal) Edwards. She graduated from Correctionville High School then settled in Sioux City a short time later.

On May 29, 1965, she married Donald L. Williams in Sioux City. He passed away Jan. 7, 2010 in Sioux City.

Marilyn enjoyed playing cards and board games with her family and friends. In earlier years she enjoyed fishing with her family.

Survivors include a son and his wife, Cecil and Beverly Williams of Waukee, IA; grandchildren, Grant, Stephanie and Allison Williams; sister, Rose Heath of Lohrville, IA and her children, Ted Heath, Kim Becher and Faye Huster; and sister, Shirley Zahnley and her husband, Lester of Correctionville, IA and their children, Terri Ketelsen and Tami Otto.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.