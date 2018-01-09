Alan Johnson

Alan Lee Johnson, 56, of Le Mars, formerly of Marcus, passed away Saturday, December 30, 2017 at his home surrounded by family.

A Celebration of Life was held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 5, 2018 at the Earnest – Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. Burial will be at a later date.

Alan was born February 24, 1961 in Le Mars, IA to Harold and Kathy (Rassel) Johnson. He was raised on the farm and attended Marcus schools.

After high school, Alan served in the United States Army stationed in Korea and Temple, Texas.

After four years, he was honorably discharged and attended Temple Junior College for a degree in Electronic Data Processing.

Alan was a Systems Analyst at Tyson Foods and had been with Tyson for almost 23 years.

Alan was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast, purchasing his Fat Boy in 1995.

He golfed men’s league in Marcus, and enjoyed golfing with his brother, son, and son-in-law during the summers.

In the summer of 2014, Alan purchased his Baja boat and could be found on the water any chance he got. He loved to take his friends and family out on the Missouri River, to Okoboji, Iowa and Yankton, South Dakota.

Those left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Katie (Matt) Hinders and their daughter Maddox of Cedar Falls, IA; his son, Andrew Johnson of Kingsley, IA; his mother, Kathy Johnson of Marcus, IA; a brother, Greg Johnson of Le Mars, IA; a sister, Becky (Rog) Letsche of Scurry, TX; a sister, Amy Johnson of Des Moines, IA; his significant other, Deana Giuliano of Le Mars, IA; his ex-wife, Kathy Johnson of Kingsley, IA; and nieces and nephews.

Alan was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents, and a number of aunts and uncles.

Memorials and condolences can be directed to Earnest Johnson.