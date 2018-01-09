Joseph “Joe” McCord

Joseph S. “Joe” McCord, 42 of Lawton, died Saturday, December 30, 2017.

Services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City (4125 Orleans Ave.)

Joseph Stuart McCord was born on May 20, 1975 in Sioux City, the son of Stuart and Beth (Zeiser) McCord.

He graduated in 1994 from Lawton-Bronson High School. He later attended Iowa Western Community College in the Culinary Arts program.

Joe most recently worked at the Southern Hills Hy-Vee Store in the Deli Department.

Joe was an avid reader who enjoyed sports trivia and comic books. He was a Hawkeye fan and also followed the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A great joy to him was being with his niece Haylee.

Joe is survived by his mother, Beth McCord of Lawton; his sister, Callie (Daymond Pederson) McCord of Sioux City; and his niece, Haylee Pedersen, also of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stuart McCord Jr., who died this past November.