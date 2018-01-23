Beth Nelson

Beth Marie (Regennitter) Nelson, age 69, of Tabor, Iowa, passed away January 7, 2018.

Memorial services were held Saturday, January 31, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Thurman, Iowa with Rev. Jan Phillips officiating. Allyson Forney served as pianist with congregational singing and recorded music. Wendy King presided at the memory book.

Honorary pallbearers included Nicholas Clark, Jake Clark, Tyler Stanley, Evan Stanley, Lane Pritchard, Trevor Stanley, Derrick Sanders, Mackenzie Pritchard, Jerad Clark, Jenna Stanley and Ryleigh Sanders. Interment of ashes will be held at a later date in Tabor, Iowa Cemetery.

Beth was born in Cherokee, Iowa on September 27, 1948 to Albert and Mae (Coon) Regennitter. Beth was the 18th of 19 children. She grew up in Washta, Iowa and graduated from Willow High School in 1966.

She was united in marriage to Robert Nelson on July 22, 1967 at the Washta United Methodist Church. To this union, three children were born: Bobbi, Heidi, and Nicole. This last summer, Bob and Beth celebrated their 50th anniversary.

Bob and Beth lived in Wayne, Nebraska while Bob finished his college education. Following that, they lived in Quimby, Perry, and Anthon, Iowa before settling in Tabor, Iowa.

Beth owned and operated a day care center while being a homemaker, which enabled her to attend all the girls’ activities. She also worked at Cracker Barrel in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

After she and Bob retired, they remained busy attending the activities of their grandchildren.

Beth is loved and survived by her husband of 50 years, Bob Nelson of Tabor, Iowa; daughters Bobbi Sanders and husband Tom of Moberly, Missouri; Heidi Stanley and husband Brian; Nikki Clark and husband Jamey; a mother-in-law Matilda Nelson, all of Glenwood, Iowa. Beth was the very proud grandma of Lane and Mackenzie Pritchard, Derrick and Ryleigh Sanders, Evan (Layna), Jenna (Kaily), Trevor and Tyler Stanley, and Nicholas, Jake and Jerad Clark and great-grandchildren Deagan, Berkley and Cohen Stanley. She is also survived by brothers Albert Jr., Vern and Dean and sisters Dorie, Beverly, and Mary Lou; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Linda and Ralph Reeson of Washington, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mae Regennitter; father-in-law William Nelson; brothers, Kenny, Clayton, Fred, and Harold Hollingshead; Glen, Kenny, Don, Jim, and Morey Regennitter; sisters Ruby Hollingshead, Una Kane, and Annabelle Paulsen; as well as several beloved spouses of her siblings.