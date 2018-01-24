Danny Hamil

Danny D. Hamil, 70, of Omaha, formerly of Kingsley, died on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

A private graveside service will be held in Sioux City with a memorial service to follow in Omaha at a later date.

Dr. Hamil was born Jan. 28, 1947 in Kingsley. On July 26, 1980 he married Nancy Gilbert Hartshorn.

He was a lifetime educator, working both as a teacher and later as a superintendent of schools. He received his educational doctorate in 1983.

From 1970-1972 he was a sergeant in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany.

Dr. Hamil was a member of the Presbyterian Church of the Cross in Omaha where he participated in many activities.

Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Melody Albertsen; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fern and Veryl Hamil.