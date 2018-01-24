John Larsen

John L. Larsen, 81, of Kingsley, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at his residence.

John Lewis Larsen was born on August 4, 1936 in Kimballton, Iowa, the son of Lewis and Anna Marie (Larsen) Larsen. The family moved to Sac City, Iowa, where he graduated from Sac City High School in 1955.

After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in July 1955. He was honorably discharged after basic training for medical reasons.

John was then employed by Central Telephone Co., where he remained for 41 years as a combination man.

John came to Kingsley as a lineman to install the new telephone dial system.

During this time, he met Coleen Turkington. They were married on October 20, 1957 in Kingsley. After their marriage, John and Coleen made their home in Kingsley where they raised their family.

John was the ultimate outdoorsman all his life. He loved hunting, fishing and trapping. John enjoyed sharing his knowledge of his experiences in the outdoors with his own children and grandchildren.

When John’s vision made it difficult to drive, his friends saw to it that John had many good days of fishing by taking him whenever there was an opportunity to do so.

John was a member of First Lutheran Church in Kingsley, where he served as a trustee for many years. He also served as a Boy Scout leader.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Coleen of Kingsley; a son, Micheal (Mary) Larsen and their sons, Justin and Jordan Larsen, all of Martell, Nebraska; a daughter, Lisa (Bill) Langel of Kingsley, and their children: Ashley (JR) Edens of Lebanon, Tennessee; Andrew (Angie) Langel of Remsen, Iowa; and Ryan Langel of Kingsley; a son, Craig (Jackie) Larsen and their children, Jamie and Neal Larsen, all of Bondurant, Iowa; and two sisters-in-law, Maureen Wilson of Kingsley and Janice Larsen of Adel, Iowa.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, William and Florence Turkington; and three brothers: Richard, Charles and Dennis Larsen.