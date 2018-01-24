LaVonne Schumann

LaVonne B. Schumann, age 82, of Correctionville, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

LaVonne B. Miller was born to Theodore and Malinda (Clausen) Miller on May 2, 1935 in Ida County. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Holstein, where she was baptized and confirmed.

She attended country school in Logan Township for 1½ years before finishing her education in the Cushing School District and graduating in May of 1953.

She attended Business College in Mankato, Minn-esota for one year and then worked a short while at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Then she moved to Fort Dodge, where she worked for several years in a doctor’s office.

On February 24, 1957 she was united in marriage to Kenneth Schumann of Battle Creek at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. To this union, four children were born: Randy, Jolene, Brad and Traci.

Their married life was spent on a farm near Correctionville, where LaVonne enjoyed driving a tractor, helping with the fieldwork, gardening all of her flowers and raising her family. She also did Home Health Care and house cleaning.

Her hobbies were crocheting, cross-stitching, reading, playing cards, learning sign language and spending time with her family and friends.

LaVonne was involved in her church as a Stewardship Chairman, helping with funerals.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth of 60 years; two sons, Randy of Wichita, KS, Brad (Julie) of Burnsville, MN; two daughters, Jolene (Clint) Bremer of Galva, IA and Traci (Kevin) Cronin of Ida Grove, IA; three granddaughters, Jessica (Joseph) Keough, Jennifer (Skyler) Leonard and Trinity Bengford; one grandson, Tristan Bengford; great-grandchildren, Shelby Keough, Shayla Keough, Stella Leonard, Axel Bengford, Kaeden Leonard and Mckenleigh Hannel.

She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Kathryn (Harry) Carrol of Denver, CO and Marlene Schumann of Battle Creek, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son; a brother, Kenneth and a sister, Karen.