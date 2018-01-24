Mary Lou Norby

Mary Lou (Weathers) Norby, 85, of Sioux City, passed away, Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

Funeral services were held at noon on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mary was born on January 25, 1932, the youngest of 4 daughters, to Ernie & Edna near Oto, Iowa.

She married Dr. Marvin A. Norby in Anthon, Iowa on August 3, 1952. They had 4 boys.

Mary was a loving mother and homemaker with a knack for decorating. She was busy with cross-stitch, creating many mementos for her loved ones. Her memory will live on through her delicate work.

She also worked at a Hallmark store for many years to help supply college funds for the boys. She enjoyed helping others and doing anything needed for her family.

She is survived by her husband Marvin; her sons: Eric (Dorrine), David (Robbie), Phillip, and Kim (Sandra); a sister, Ernestine; her grandchildren: Dustin, Zane, Christopher, Skyler Hill-Norby, and Teagan Hill-Norby; and her great-grandchildren, Mason (Zane’s son) and Marissa (Daniel’s daughter).

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Vera and Margaret; and a grandson, Daniel.