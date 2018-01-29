Mock Caucus January 31 at Sioux City Public Library

Mock Caucus – Training in Practice

January 31, 2018

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Sioux City Public Library

529 Pierce St,

Sioux City, IA

The Woodbury County Democratic Party invites the media and people of Woodbury County to Mock Caucus: Training in Practice. Democratic leaders will run through the caucus program to train themselves and demonstrate to the community what to expect during the actual caucus.

“We have worked hard to ensure a smooth process that will ensure transparent participation for all members of the Democratic Party. The mock caucus will allow us to demonstrate and inform the community of that process.”

The Iowa Caucuses will be held on Monday, February 5, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. with a sign in time of 6:30 p.m.