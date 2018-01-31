Gary Sobieski

Gary L. Sobieski, age 75, of Correction-ville, passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Mercy Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with the Pastor Ron Rice officiating. Burial was at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville.

The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Memorials made be directed to Mercy Medical Center Palliative Care.

Gary L. Sobieski was born May 13, 1942 to Russell and Maurine (Goddard) Sobieski in Correctionville, Iowa.

Gary spent his entire life living in Correctionville, graduating from Correctionville High School. Upon graduation, he worked for Simonsen Inc. in Quimby as well as being a lifelong farmer.

Gary was united in marriage to Alice Gothier on February 9, 1963 in Correctionville. To this union three children were born.

He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Rock-Kee-Union 4-H leader and clerk of Rock Township.

Gary was an avid NASCAR fan, and he enjoyed fishing and golfing.

He is survived by his wife, Alice of Correctionville, IA; daughter, Tamara Sobieski of Deland, FL; sons Thomas Sobieski of Aurora, CO and Everett (Shirley) Sobieski of Deltona, FL; his mother, Maurine Sobieski of Correctionville, IA; grandchildren Brittany Sobieski of Aurora, CO; Emily Sobieski of Deland, FL; and Jacob Sobieski of Deland, FL; a great-granddaughter, Clara Mundy of Aurora, CO; a brother, Allen (Carol) Sobieski of Correctionville, IA; a sister, Linda (Mark) Chmelar of Dubuque, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law Calvin and Joyce Gothier of Anthon, IA and Douglas and Lee Gothier of Madison, WI; and several nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Russell Sobieski, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.