The championship match-ups are set for the Western Valley Conference basketball tournament on Saturday.

Kingsley-Pierson will face Westwood for the girls title at 5 p.m. MV/AO/COU will take on OA/BC-IG for the boys championship following. Both games will be played at Onawa.

MV/AO/COU advanced to the title game by defeating Kingsley-Pierson in overtime, 57-49, on Tuesday night. OA/BC-IG moved on with a 73-43 win over Woodbury Central.