Bobier Studio sent these group photos from Lawton-Bronson speech. Two of the groups — Varsity Choral Reading (“Work in Progress) and TV News (“FAKE News”) — have advanced to All-State and will compete this Saturday (Feb. 17) in Ames. See photos of all of the All-State qualifiers from The Record’s coverage area on page 14 of this week’s Record.

