Rodney “Rod” Benedix

Rodney E. “Rod” Benedix, 62, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

A celebration of Rod’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 9, 2018, at First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.

Rodney Eugene Benedix was born on October 5, 1955 in Sioux City, Iowa, to Dale Eugene and Dolores Virginia (Wendel) Benedix.

Rod was a 1973 graduate of Moville, Iowa High School and then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1977 and his music endorsement from Loras College in Dubuque in 1992.

He married Rebecca Ann Conry on July 28, 1979 in Moville, Iowa, and they had two children: Ashley Ann-Marie and Katherine JoAnn.

Rod first worked as the K-5 Elementary Music Instructor for the Midland Community Schools from 1992 to 1998. He then became the 6th thru 8th grade Vocal Music Instructor for Maquoketa Community Schools from 1998 to 2014.

Rod was of the Lutheran faith being baptized on November 27, 1955 in Correctionville, Iowa, and confirmed on May 4, 1969 in Holstein, Iowa.

He had been a longtime member of First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa where he had served as a part-time organist from 1983 to 2017.

He had also been a former member of the Iowa State Education Association and the Iowa Choral Directors Association.

Rod loved his family and especially loved giving presents at Christmas and birthdays.

He especially enjoyed cooking Thanksgiving dinner with his Aunt Katherine for 20 years, having lunch with Katie, always knowing that Ashley had his back, watching Becky change the decorating in the house each and every holiday, taking his mom out to lunch at Red Lobster and shopping with her at Younkers, and family time with his girls.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Rebecca “Becky” Benedix of Maquoketa, IA; daughters, Ashley Ann-Marie Benedix of Beaver Dam, WI, and Katherine JoAnn Benedix of Marion, IA; his mother Dolores Benedix of Moville, IA; brothers, Steven Benedix of Renton, WA, Kelly (Suzanne) Benedix of Moville, IA, and Brian (Rochelle Ehlers) Benedix of Moville, IA; sisters, Lisa (Eric) Hunter of Federal Way, WA, and Kimberly (Alberto) Laureano of Temple, TX; step-mother-in-law, Joyce Conry of Orange City, IA; brother-in-law, Dennis (Rita) Conry of Moville, IA; sisters-in-law, Leanna Bottger of Moville, IA, and Janette Conry of West Des Moines, IA; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and special canine grand-dogs, Cali and Betsy; and a grand-cat, Tigger.

He was preceded in death by his father Dale Benedix, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Shirley Conry, maternal grandparents Emile and Ida Wendel, paternal grandparents Fred and Marie Benedix, and numerous aunts and uncles.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Rodney E. “Rod” Benedix memorial fund has been established with funds being divided towards the following: a scholarship for a Maquoketa High School graduate who is a continuing vocal music major, First Lutheran Church Choir fund, and Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville, Iowa towards the kitchen fund.