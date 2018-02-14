Helen Bowman

Helen L. Bowman, 91, of Kingsley, Iowa, died February 7, 2018 at Kingsley surrounded by her family.

Funeral service were held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, at the United Methodist Church in Kingsley with Pastors Mike Stevens and Ken Kraft officiating. Burial followed at Kingsley Cemetery.

Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley is handling arrangements. Condolences may be directed to www.rohdefh.com.

Helen was the daughter of William Oren and Doretta Marie (Dorale) McCain. She was born May 17, 1926 in Kiron, Iowa. She went to several country schools, finishing her education at Kingsley Public School.

She married Jack Bowman September 27, 1942 at the Lutheran parsonage, east of Hinton, by Rev. Stohmer.

They lived with Jack’s folks for four years helping his father with the farming. They then started farming on their own. When Jack’s folks moved to town, Jack and Helen moved back to the Gates farm and lived there for 29 years.

Helen helped Jack with every phase of farming, driving tractor, walking beans and hauling grain in the fall.

She liked to go to the children’s school and church programs and to watch the school marching band, football, basketball and softball games. Helen was a Hawkeye fan.

Helen was confirmed Lutheran, but she later joined the Methodist Church.

She was a past four-year president of the Methodist ladies and church recording secretary for years. She and two other ladies started the election day dinner and soup supper. Helen also taught Sunday and Bible school.

She was in two plays, “Hillbilly Courtship” directed by Frank and Hoby Vining for Methodist Mission and “Our Town” directed by Jack Porter for a big Kingsley celebration. Helen sang in the church and the community choirs.

Helen loved her family and her church. She embroidered dish towels, sweatshirts, and cross-stitched baby blankets which she gave to the family members. She was a good seamstress and sewed for family and friends.

Helen enjoyed inviting the neighbor ladies over for coffee or tea. She was noted for her gooey cinnamon rolls and raisin and coconut cream pies.

Helen will be remembered by her husband, Jack; her daughters: Carol Ann Bowman of Machias, Maine; Brenda (Mike) Walker of Oceanside, CA; and Kim (Doug) Roeber of Emerson, NE; a son, Larry (Cindy) Bowman of Kingsley; a sister, Alice Wingert of Sioux City; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and two sisters.

Helen would like to thank everyone that has helped Jack and her. God Bless Everyone.