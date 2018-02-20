Sharon Hendricks

Sharon D. Hendricks, 77, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

There was a Celebration of Life at Peace Reformed Church (4100 Outer Drive North, in Sioux City) on Friday, February 16, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

Arrangements are with Rohde Funeral Home (101 W. 2nd Street in Kingsley). Online condolences may be made to www.rohdefh.com.

Sharon was born on March 4, 1940, to Kenneth and Dorothy (Herbold) McConnell in rural Kingsley, Iowa. She graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 1958.

She married her best friend — the love of her life, Larry Hendricks — on March 8, 1959. They lived in Sioux City, where Sharon worked at Northwestern Bell until they started their family. They were blessed with three daughters.

Sharon was a stay-at-home wife and mother until the girls were grown. She worked at Diamond Vogel, Van Dyke-Bzoski Insurance and Mills-Shellhammer Insurance.

Sharon retired in 2000.

Sharon “Blue Eyes” enjoyed many friendships including her Friday night couple’s group, the Tuesday night golfers, and the mall walkers club and card clubs at the golf courses.

Some of her hobbies were golf, bowling, and nurturing her beautiful flower gardens with Larry.

Sharon’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandsons and her family.

Sharon was a charter member of Peace Reformed Church, and she enjoyed her many friends at church.

Sharon is survived by her husband of nearly 59 years, Larry; her daughters: Cindy (Denny) Edwards of Raleigh, North Carolina; Laurie (Dan) VanDerLinden of Sergeant Bluff; and Judy Hendricks of Sioux City; four grandsons: Taylor Vega, Bryce (Lindsey) Edwards, Drake Edwards and Tanner VanDerLinden; a sister, Karen Tenboer; two brothers, Max (Jo) McConnell and Ken (Betty) McConnell; brothers-in-law Francis (Jean) Hendricks Jr. and David (Ann) Hendricks; a special aunt, Gola (Roger “Red”) Bales; an aunt, Marguerite Herbold; and an uncle, Duane Mahrt; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Robert Tenboer.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Peace Reformed Church — P.O. Box 2310, Sioux City, IA 51108.