John “Bob” Seuntjens

John R. “Bob” Seuntjens, 84, of Kingsley, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 26, 2018 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley, Iowa. Burial was at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Kingsley, Iowa.

Bob was born January 27, 1934, in rural Kingsley, Iowa, the son of John and Kathyrne (Streck) Seuntjens.

Bob grew up in the Kingsley area, graduating from Kingsley High School in 1952. He then attended the University of Iowa until 1954.

In 1954 he entered the U.S. Army, where he served until his honorable discharge in 1956. Following his honorable discharge, Bob returned to Kingsley, where he began farming with his father.

Bob and Doris Ruba were united in marriage on February 11, 1958 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, Iowa. After their marriage, Bob and Doris lived on farm east of Kingsley, where they raised their family.

Bob was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley and the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife Doris of Kingsley; two sons, Bob (Patty) Seuntjens and Bill (Amanda) Seuntjens, all of Kingsley, IA; five granddaughters: Katey (Travis) Ludwig, Karley Seuntjens and fiancé (Dylan Bales), Kimmy (Benji) Cotter, Sydney Seuntjens, and Kaylinn Seuntjens; two grandsons, Kevin Seuntjens and Carson Seuntjens; & two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers: Jim (Carol) Seuntjens of Ocala, FL, and Tom (Alice) Seuntjens of Minneapolis, MN; and a sister-in-law, Alice Seuntjens.

Preceding Bob in death were his parents; two sisters, Arlene Bird and Dorothy Okeefe; and a brother, Mick Seuntjens.