Destiney Gritten

Destiney Rain Gritten, 22, of Cushing, Iowa, formerly of Cherokee, Iowa, passed away Sunday evening, February 18, 2018 in the Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa due to injuries received in a motor vehicle accident.

Memorial services and a time of sharing memories with family and friends was held on Saturday, February 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa.

Destiney was born July 26, 1995 at Lake City, Iowa to Matthew and Kimberley (Nicodemus) Gritten. She graduated from Cherokee Washington High School in 2014.

She had been working for United Vending & Food Service in Sioux City, Iowa and prior to that had worked at VT Industries in Holstein, Iowa.

Destiney had been a resident of Cushing the past year and before this had lived in Cherokee for several years.

She enjoyed riding dirt bikes and four-wheeling in the mud.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother Sherry Gritten and a cousin Nina Lynn Sweet.

She is survived by her mother: Kimberley Gritten of Cherokee, Iowa; her father Matthew Gritten; a sister: Jamie Lee Sebastian of Rochester, New York; maternal grandparents: Don and Jean Nicodemus of Rochester, New York; paternal grandfather: Gary Gritten of Odeboldt, Iowa; aunts and uncles: Tammy Sweet of Rochester, New York; Todd Nicodemus of Beaver Dams, New York; Glenn Nicodemus of Rochester, New York; Jason Gritten of Odeboldt, Iowa and Barry Baker.