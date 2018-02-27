Loyd Dean Fry, 83, of Waterloo, formerly of Bronson, passed away on February 21, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Per his wishes, the body was cremated. There will be no services. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.iowacremation.com under “Obituaries.”

Loyd was born to George and June Fry on November 27, 1934 in Onawa, Iowa.

Loyd worked at several grain elevators in the Sioux City area. He was the sole survivor in the Bartlett Grain Elevator explosion in 1974.

He enjoyed farming, fishing, and caring for animals — especially dogs!

Loyd is survived by two sons: James of Oelwein, Iowa, and David of Bronson, Iowa; five daughters: Debbie of Waterloo, Iowa; Lisa of Denison, Iowa; Heidi of Williamsburg, Iowa; and Jeanette and Kristie, both of Bronson, Iowa; as well as 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild.