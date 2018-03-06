Jaelynn Anderson

Jaelynn Alice Anderson, newborn infant daughter of Brandon Anderson and Andrea Miller, passed away on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral services were held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. A private family burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com

Jaelynn Alice Anderson entered this world at 1:07 p.m. on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She weighed 3 pounds, 5 ounces and was 14 ½ inches long.

Jaelynn faced many obstacles due to various health issues. Despite all of the efforts of family and medical staff, Jaelynn passed away at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. Her family now has a beautiful angel in heaven to watch over them.

She is lovingly remembered by her parents, Brandon Anderson and Andrea Miller along with her big brother, Braylon all of Le Mars, IA; grandparents, Bethene Miller of Le Mars, IA, Betty Sundt of Le Mars, IA, and Arthur and Janet Otto of Kingsley, IA; aunts and uncles, Kyle and Cassie Miller of Le Mars, IA, Travis and Melissa Anderson of Le Mars, IA, Tyler Sundt of Le Mars, IA, Melony and Jason Tremaine of Kingsley, IA, Brett and Christine Herbold of Kingsley, IA, Kiel Otto of Kaneohe Bay, Honolulu, HI and Konner Otto of Camp Allen, Norfolk, VA; as well as many cousins.

Greeting her in heaven are her grandfathers, Michael Miller and Michael “Red” Hanke; and an uncle, Shaston Hillegass.