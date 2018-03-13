Bernard “Butch” Siefke

Funeral services for Bernard L. “Butch” Siefke, age 73, of Correctionville, are pending at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville.

Butch passed away on Monday, March 5, 2018 at the Valley Lodge Assisted Living of Correctionville.

Bernard “Butch” Leroy Siefke was born August 7, 1944 in Cushing, Iowa to Elijah and Opal (Scott) Siefke. He was baptized at Sioux Falls Baptist in Sioux Falls, SD. Butch attended Correctionville High School and then joined the U.S. Navy in 1961. He served in Vietnam and was discharged in 1965.

Butch earned his G.E.D. from the Armed Forces Institute in Madison, Wisconsin. He was united in marriage to Debbie Mullen on September 10, 1986.

Butch was a lifelong member of the following veterans organizations: American Legion Mumford Moon Post #79, VFW Sioux Valley Post #1750 of Correctionville, Vietnam Vets Post #888 of Northwest Iowa, an AMVETS member-at-large, and the VFW Children’s Home.

Butch is survived by his daughter, Laura Lynn Siefke of Sioux Fall, SD; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Nathaniel and Emmalee Siefke; sisters, Beulah (Roger) Sand of Anthon, IA and Betty (Larry) Pierce of Correctionville, IA; a brother, Brad Siefke of Anthon, IA; and a brother-in-law, Sam Jenkins of Washta, IA.

Butch is also survived by his special friends, Ron and Lena Whitesell who have been more like family than friends over the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister and sister, Janet Jenkins.