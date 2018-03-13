Steven McPeek

Steven W. McPeek, 58, of Bronson, died Friday, March 9, 2018 at a local hospital.

Memorial Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 16 at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City (4125 Orleans Ave). Visitation will be from 4-8 pm with the family present.

Steven William McPeek was born on April 28, 1959 in Sioux City, the son of Donald and Elaine (Quinn) McPeek.

Steve attended the Sioux City schools and WITCC. He enjoyed boating, camping, golf, shooting pool and spending time with his friends.

Steve would vacation with his family at different Water Parks each year. Steve enjoyed and attended his nieces and nephews sporting events during the years.

Steve owned and operated Steve’s Satellite Systems in Bronson.

Steve is survived by his lifelong partner, Barbara “George” Beaver, whom he met in December of 1975; his sisters, Pam Trudell and Kim McPeek; and his nieces and nephews: Jahil and Jesse Trudell, Travis McPeek, Katrina McPeek, Natelia Siemonsma, Treyzel Chandler, Andrea McPeek, Misty Wych and Jade Cutsinger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dave McPeek; and a great-nephew, Braxton Siemonsma.