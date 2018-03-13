Larry Bumsted

Larry G. Bumsted, age 81, of Mapleton, Iowa, passed away Thursday, March 8, 2018, at the Mercy Medical Center of Sioux City, Iowa.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at the St. John’s United Methodist Church of Mapleton, Iowa. Rev. Jena Manchester will officiate, with Committal Services following in the Bethel Cemetery of rural Anthon, Iowa.

Larry Gaylord Bumsted, the son of Gaylord and Helen (Bueoy) Bumsted, was born on June 6, 1936, in rural Woodbury County, Iowa. He grew up on a farm between Oto, Iowa and Danbury, Iowa, where he attended Miller No. 6 country school.

Larry graduated with the class of 1955 at Oto High School. He was involved in basketball and set a state track record.

Larry married Mary Jane Allman on Jan. 13, 1957. The couple had five children: Steven, Daniel, Mark, Scott, and Marcy. The couple later divorced. Larry farmed corn and soybeans near Oto where he raised cattle and hogs.

On June 5, 1982, Larry married Jean A. Holden. Larry welcomed Jean’s children Jodi and Jeff. Larry and Jean made their home on the farm until 2012, when they moved to Mapleton, Iowa.

Larry served as fire chief for the Oto Fire Department, was on the Farm Bureau Board, was a trustee for Grant Township, a past Anthon-Oto school board member, drove bus for the Anthon-Oto and Woodbury Central districts for 42 years, and was a police officer for the city of Anthon and Moville. Larry was a faithful member of the St. John’s United Methodist Church of Mapleton.

In his free time, Larry liked restoring antique tractors, going on tractor rides, racing chuck wagons, tractor pulling, dancing, and attending his children’s and grandchildren’s school activities. He enjoyed going to coffee with his friends.

Larry is survived by his wife Jean; his children: Steven Bumsted of Sioux City, Daniel Bumsted of Sergeant Bluff, Mark (Diane) Bumsted, Scott (Tracy) Bumsted of Santa Clarita, California; Marcy (Erik) Peterson of Sioux City, Jodi (David) Kerns of Anthon, and Jeff (Charity) Savary Sergeant Bluff; 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brothers Jerry (Tootie) Bumsted of Mapleton and Gary (Eileen) Bumsted of Sioux City; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two infant children, Gregory and Cynthia.