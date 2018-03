We’ve added several more photos to our album “Misc. School Pictures.” Among them are two photos from National Breakfast Day, which was celebrated March 8 at Lawton-Bronson. Breakfast was served for free that day, to encourage students to start their day with a healthy breakfast.

You can read more about this event and see more pictures on page 9 of this week’s Record.

Click here to see all of the pictures in our album of school photos.