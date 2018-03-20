Richard Kirchner

Richard D. Kirchner, age 82, of Correction-ville, passed away on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at the Correctionville Specialty Care.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville with Pastor Ron Rice officiating. Burial will be at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville.

Richard Dewayne Kirchner was born July 10, 1935 to Wesley and Nina Kirchner.

He was married to Annette McDermott on February 28, 1953 at a Methodist Church in Sioux City. They were blessed with two children, Dennis and Denise.

Richard worked as a crane operator for a combined 47 years at Dixon Construction and Christiansen Brothers. He enjoyed fixing and rebuilding cars and tractors. He was a fixer of all things.

Richard is survived by his wife of 65 years, Annette; two children, Dennis and wife Barb Kirchner and Denise and husband Ronnie Cockburn; grandchildren Heather and Cory Edwards, Trevor and Brenda Cockburn and Patrick and Katrina Kirchner; and six great-grandchildren: Treyton and Mikaylee Edwards, Breyce and Brady Cockburn, Taydra and Irelyn Kirchner.

He is also survived by two brothers, Albert and wife Linda Kirchner and Gary and wife Thelma Kirchner; one sister, Barb and husband Terry Westbrook; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Earl Kirchner.