Jerry Smith

Jerry J. Smith, age 81, of Spirit Lake, formerly of Correction-ville, passed away on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at his home of Spirit Lake.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with Pastor Ron Rice officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Military rites were conducted by the American Legion Mumford-Moon Post #79 and the Sioux Valley VFW Post #1750 both of Correctionville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville was in charge of arrangements.

Jerry Jay Smith was born November 28, 1936 to Wayne and Mildred (Foster) Smith in Correctionville, Iowa. He was a graduate of Correctionville High School in 1954.

Jerry joined the United States Navy and served from 1955 to 1959.

He went on to earn a degree from Morningside College in Sioux City. In 1973, Jerry graduated from Western State College of Law.

Jerry was united in marriage to Kathryn Luise in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 11, 1980. The couple raised their family in Barstow, California.

He worked for Southern California Edison. He was a Corporate Lawyer and an Attorney at Law family practice in Iowa, retiring in 1995 and moving back to Correctionville, Iowa.

Jerry was an avid fisherman and a horseshoe champion. He was a member of the American Legion Mumford Moon Post #79 and VFW Sioux Valley Post #1750 in Correctionville. He was a member of the Barstow Baptist Church.

Jerry was a member of the California Bar Association and the Iowa Bar Association. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Kitty Smith of Spirit Lake, Iowa; a daughter, Lisa Smith of Gardner, KS; sons Mitchell Smith and Tracy Smith of Olathe, KS; grandchildren Scott Smith, Andre Toscono, and Jennifer Smith, all of Gardner KS; great-grandchildren Theodore Smith and Phoebe Taylor of Gardner, KS; a sister, Norma (Ron) Nelson of Correctionville, IA; and a niece and nephew, Lori Defeo and Larry Nelson.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Mildred Smith, and a son, Parker Smith.