David “Dave” Robinson

David “Dave” W. Robinson, 58, of Kingsley, passed away Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Dave was born on February 12, 1960, to Glen and Dorothy (Maass) Robinson, in Le Mars, Iowa. He was raised in Remsen, Iowa, graduating from Remsen Union High School in 1978.

He went to NCC in Sheldon, Iowa, where he received a degree in diesel mechanics. While attending college, he worked at Handicapped Village.

Following graduation, he worked at Diesel Specialties in Sioux City for one and a half years. After that, he began working at Wells Blue Bunny in Le Mars, where he worked 34 years.

Dave and Deb Dickman were united in marriage on October 6, 1979 in Kingsley. Following their marriage, Dave and Deb raised their three sons — Jamie, Jared and Jordan — in Kingsley.

Dave loved to take a fun vacation working for Dave and Shelly Krieg on the farm.

Dave enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He always enjoyed the Remsen Derby and hunting whenever he had the opportunity to do so.

Dave is survived by his wife, Deb; three sons: Jamie Robinson and Jordan Robinson, both of Kingsley, and Jared (Heather) Robinson of Sergeant Bluff; two grandsons, Lincoln and Jonathon; one granddaughter, Kasia; three special step-grandchildren: Calvin, Saundra and Alyssa; two sisters, Sue Eubanks & Marilyn Huffman; four sisters-in-law, Denice (Randy) Christoffel, Donna (Bill Theisen) Dickman, Dixie (Mike) Wurth and Darla (Carl) Zellmer; and two brothers-in-law, Don (Burnie) Dickman and Dale (Tammi) Dickman; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Dorothy Robinson; one grandson, Coy Robinson; brother, Raymond Robinson; two brothers-in-law, Duane Huffman and Raymond Eubanks; a nephew, Jimmy Squibb; a niece, Amy Squibb; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty and Lloyd Dickman; and a nephew, Tyler Christoffel.