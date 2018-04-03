Riley Grell

Riley C. Grell, age 20, of Moville, passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at his residence of Moville.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 6, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church of Moville with the Msgr. R. Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 5, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a scriptural prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at the church.

The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Riley Christian Grell was born on February 25, 1998 to Abby and Jeff Grell in Sioux City, Iowa. A lifelong resident of Moville, Riley graduated from Woodbury Central High School in 2016. Riley was employed for the past year at the Singing Hills Auto Spa in Sioux City.

Riley had a great love of animals, fishing, skateboarding, hunting and video games. He was interested in world affairs and right-wing politics. He had an infectious smile and ended every conversation with “I love you.”

Riley was a young man with contagious laughter, a grand knowledge of oddities and the softest heart towards animals and so much more.

Riley is survived by his parents, Jeff and Tracie Grell of Sergeant Bluff, IA and Abby Whittecar of Sioux City, IA; a sister, Jordan and husband Brandon Reinking of Clearwater, MN; a brother, Jeffrey and wife Jamie Grell of Moville, IA; a sister, Jacy Grell of Ames, IA; a step-brother, Tyler Kollbaum of Turin, IA; a step-sister, Taylor Kollbaum of Moville, IA; grandparents, Butch and Charlene Grell of Moville, IA; Les and Chari White of Seattle, WA; and Lori Whittecar.

He is also survived by aunts and uncles, Tim and Mindy Grell of Moville, IA; Kevin and Stacey Petersen of Moville, IA; Jason and Kayo Whittecar of Seattle, WA; Amanda Whittecar of Oberg, NE; Nic and Lindsey Whittecar of Phoenix, AZ; and Daniel and Minda Kincaid of Kingsley, IA; and also many cousins who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dennis Whittecar; his great-grandparents, Clarence and Margaret Mayer, Spike and Esther Whittecar, Gilbert and Ruby Uhl, Arnold and Molly Grell; and Micho, his beloved chocolate lab.