Correctionville Women’s Auxiliary to meet April 15 By Editor | April 10, 2018 | 0 NOTICE: Correctionville Women’s Auxiliary #79 will be meeting on April 15, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the GAR Hall, with Deb L. bringing snacks, as last week’s meeting was cancelled due to weather. Lots to discuss. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts MVAO/COU to Perform “High School Musical Jr.” on Friday & Saturday April 10, 2018 | No Comments » Easter Egg Hunts Galore April 3, 2018 | No Comments »