Gunther “Lorny” Nissen, 80, of Pierson, passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Salem Lutheran Church in rural Correctionville, Iowa with Pastor Tami Groth officiating. Burial was at Greenwood Cemetery in Pierson, Iowa.

Burial was at Greenwood Cemetery in Pierson, Iowa.

Gunther Lorenz “Lorny” Nissen was born August 5, 1937 in Ida Grove, Iowa to Lorenz and Margaretha (Bohrnsen) Nissen.

As a young boy, his family moved to Pierson.

On March 3, 1961 he married the love of his life, Jeanette Wescott, at Trinity Lutheran in Sioux City, Iowa.

They made their home in Pierson and together they raised their four children: Kevin, Steven, Larry and Linda.

Lorny worked with his father at their blacksmith shop. When his father retired, he took over the business and it became Nissen Implement and Machine.

He was well-known to many farmers in the area for his talents. He was a member of the Air National Guard, the Pierson Fire Department and the Pierson Golf Association.

He was a big fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, being outside or watching a good western, but his greatest joy was his family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his three sons: Kevin and his wife Linda of Tea, South Dakota; Steven and his wife Sandra of Kearney, Missouri; and Larry and his wife Maureen of Moville, Iowa; eight grandchildren: Megan Nissen and her fiancé Evan Gardner, Mitchell Nissen, Breannah and her husband Keith Ringler, Camrin Nissen and his fiancé Celia Civella, Jillian Nissen, Zachary Nissen, Jaci Nissen, Matthew Nissen and one great grandchild, Brayden Ringler; a sister, Beverly White and her husband Reginald; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Sieling; nieces Melissa Smith, Pam Patton and Deanna Sieling; and nephews David and Gary White.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jeanette, his daughter Linda and his brother-in-law, Robert Seiling.