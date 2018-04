Betty Jean (Levin) Burns, age 88, of Washta, passed away on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with the Pastor Ron Rice officiating.

Burial will be at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville. A visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 1:00 p.m. at the church.