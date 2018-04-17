Corleen Anderson, 96, of Sioux City, passed away April 10, 2018 at her home, with her loved ones present.

Services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 13, 2018, at Mater Dei Immaculate Conception Church in Sioux City, with Father Daniel Rupp officiating.

Pallbearers were her grandsons; honorary pallbearers were her granddaughters.

Burial was in Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.

Corleen was born on January 3, 1922 in Anthon, Iowa, the daughter of Cornelius and Gertrude Walling.

She was raised and attended school in Anthon and graduated from Anthon High School. She received a teaching certificate at Wayne State College, and taught school at various country schools.

Corleen married Melvin M. Uhl on February 27, 1943 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Anthon, Iowa. To this union, five children were born.

Through their 56 years of marriage, they made their homes in Long Beach, California and Ute, Climbing Hill, Moville and Sioux City, Iowa. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.

Corleen’s husband Melvin passed away April 20, 1999. She married Bob Anderson on November 4, 2005.

Corleen was an active member of Immaculate Conception Church. She passes onto her family the cherished gifts of endurance, fortitude, strong faith and power of prayer.

She enjoyed earlier years of travel, crafts, puzzles and spending time with loved ones. Her daily walks and exercising attributed to her longevity. She won the Senior Walk Across Iowa competition at the age of 84.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Bob; four children: Roger Uhl and Sheryl (Roger) Blatchford of Sioux City; Joan (Mack) Peed of Cartersville, Georgia; and Maynard (Jee) Uhl of McKinney, Texas; 10 grandchildren: Eric, Nate, Russ, Kristi, Todd, Robbie, Jamie, Amy, Mandi, Brooke; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; and two sisters, Collette Goettsch of Antioch, California and Charlotte Petersen of Correctionville.

Corleen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Melvin; a daughter, Delores Blatchford; sisters Margaret White, Kathryn Peter, Lorraine Warren, Alice King and infant sister Bernadette Walling; and brothers Donald Walling, Bill Walling, and Dick Walling.

Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Sister will be greatly missed. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her outstanding Hospice caregivers: Dani, Jessica and Bev.

Memorials in her name may be made to Mater Dei Immaculate Conception Church in Sioux City, Iowa.