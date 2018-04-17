Robert “Bob” Irwin, 70, Kinston, North Carolina, passed away Monday, April 9, 2018 at Harmony Hall Nursing and Rehab Center in Kinston following a lengthy illness.

Bob’s wishes were to be cremated. Burial will be in the Kingsley Iowa cemetery on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Bob has asked for a private graveside service for family members.

Margaret and Rick would like to invite family, classmates and friends to the Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley following the burial for coffee and friendship.

Bob was born February 24, 1948, the son of Willis and Florence (Kintigh) Irwin.

He graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 1966 and graduated from the University of South Dakota May 1970.

Following a teaching career, Bob worked at Clark’s Hardware and Harvey Insurance in Kingsley.

In 1985, Bob moved to Kinston, North Carolina, where he enjoyed milder weather and new friends.

Bob will be remembered by his sister, Margaret Becker (Rick) of Tarpon Springs, Florida; two nieces, Elizabeth Hodges (John) of Clearwater, Florida and Allyson Becker of Portland, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his parents.