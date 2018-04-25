Betty Burns

Betty J. Burns, age 88, of Washta, passed away on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at the Correction-ville Specialty Care.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 2:30 PM at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with the Pastor Ron Rice officiating. Burial was at the Correctionville Cemetery.

The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Betty Jean Burns was born December 20, 1929 to Lester Arnold and Esther Dorothy (Heckinlively) Levin in Correctionville, Iowa. She was raised and attended school in Correctionville.

Betty was united in marriage to H. Duane Burns on March 27, 1947. To this union, six children were born.

They raised their family in rural Correctionville and rural Washta until 1988, when they moved into Correctionville after retiring from farming.

Duane and Betty lived in Washta from the late 1990’s until 2015, when she moved to the nursing home.

Betty’s grandchildren were everything to her and she was extremely proud of them. She loved gardening, raising chickens and helping on their farm.

Betty enjoyed bowling, dancing, playing cards and gambling on occasion. She treasured the many hours in the company of her mother and her sister Annie.

She is survived by her husband, Harold “Duane” Burns of Washta, IA; three daughters: Linda Johnson of Sioux City, IA; Vickie (Scott) Eatinger of Sioux City, IA; and Suzann (Joseph) Griep of Stockton, CA; one son, Keith (Mary) Burns of Sioux City, IA; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by two brothers, Lester (Janet) Levin and Arnold Levin; a sister, Janet Brown; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Robert and Dickie Burns; a grandson, Ryan Griep; two great-grandsons; a sister, Annie Smith; a sister-in-law, Janice (Brown) Levin; and a brother-in-law, Gary Brown.