Jennifer Pratt

Jennifer Lynn Pratt, 45, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, formerly of Kingsley, Iowa, died on April 16, 2018 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Services were held on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in Cheyenne.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 29, 2018 at New Life Baptist Church in Kingsley, Iowa, with Pastor Ken Kraft officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to service time at the church.

Rhode Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences to the family may be directed to www.rohdefh.com.

Jennifer was born December 11, 1972 in Sioux City, Iowa to Garold and Linda Pratt of Kingsley. She graduated from Remsen-Union High School in 1991.

Over the years, she worked as a housekeeper. She was currently employed with Mountain Regional Services as a care provider.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, Pete Clark of Cheyenne, WY; her son, Jeffrey Pratt of Cheyenne; brothers Gary Pratt of Texas and Travis (Jessie) Pratt of Holstein, IA; a sister, Stacy Pratt of Sioux City, IA; an uncle, Dick Dickman of Sioux City, IA.; five nieces & nephews and numerous cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, Larry and Helen Johnson and Merlin and Bernice Pratt; and her aunts, Dorothy Dickman & Pamela Robinson