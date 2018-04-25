Korene Launderville

Korene Kay (Borgeson) Launderville, 72, of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, April 16, 2018.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 20, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Hinton, Iowa. There will be a private family burial at Kingsley Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Korene was born on May 15, 1945 in Storm Lake, Iowa to Walter and Charlotte (Preston) Borgeson.

Korene started grade school in Aurelia, Iowa. In third grade, she moved to Keysterville, Missouri. In seventh grade she moved to Pierson, Iowa, where she graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 1963.

Korene continued her education at the University of Northern Iowa, graduating with a degree in teaching. She taught Physical Education in Dennison, Iowa for nine years.

On June 13, 1970, Korene married Bill Launderville. Together they adopted a daughter, Billi Jo, and they were foster parents to twenty children. Korene went to work for the Iowa Department of Transportation, retiring on May 27, 2010 following 21 years of employment.

Survivors include her daughter, Billi Jo (Charles) Langner; her grandchildren, Jori and Mercedes Beyer; a sister, Linda (Dennis) Wachter; and an aunt, Marion (Dean) Hansen. Korene was preceded in death by her parents and two infant sisters.