Dale Cooper

Dale Vernon Cooper, 81, of Moville, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at Willow Dale Wellness Village in Battle Creek, Iowa, following a brief illness.

Memorial Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 7, 2018 at Rock Branch United Methodist Church (1610 Lee Avenue, rural Correctionville, Iowa) with Reverend Harold E. Werley officiating.

Inurnment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery adjacent to the church, with military honors offered by the United States Army. There will be a time of fellowship following the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel in Sioux City.

Dale was born on May 20, 1936 in rural Moville, Iowa to Vernon and Leona (Wetrosky) Cooper. He graduated from Moville High School in 1954.

After graduation, Dale ventured out West where he was employed at Boeing in Seattle, Washington as an Airframe Repairman and Aircraft Mechanic.

He was drafted into the United States Army in 1958. There, he met and married M. Eileen Dubell on August 17, 1960 at the Hyattsville Baptist Church in Hyattsville, Maryland.

In 1962 they moved to Oregon, where Dale worked in the lumber industry. The couple moved back to Iowa in 1977. Dale worked as a carpenter in the construction industry until his retirement in 2006.

Dale enjoyed woodworking, volunteering, coffee, and chatting with “The 80’s Club” at Misty’s and the 4-Way. And most importantly, he enjoyed his family.

Dale is survived by his four daughters, Diana (Wes) Ossman of Ida Grove, IA; Debbie Cooper of Seney, IA; Denise (Larry) Gardner of Bristol, VA; and Dawna (Bryan) Pearse of Moville, IA; 15 grandchildren: Rocky Ossman, Anna Martinez, Emily, Quinn, Haylee Calamanco, Jennifer (Cort) Byard, Tabitha and Sydney Cantrell, Brent Gardner, Sean, Chad, and Ashley Pearse; 8 great-grandchildren: Kyra, Chloe Rudolph, and Dane Ossman, Noah and Abby Byard, Rodrick Cooper, Nevaya and Skyla Calamanco; three sisters, Pat Dunnington, Kathleen (Don) Brookbank, and Virginia (Randolph Batts) Royal; and two brothers, Dennis Cooper and Donald (Barb) Cooper.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Eileen; his brother Daniel; his brothers-in-law, James Dunnington and Roger Putzier; and his niece, Kelly Cooper.