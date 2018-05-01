Daniel Graeber

Daniel E. Graeber, age 57, of Holstein, passed away on Monday, April 23, 2018 at his residence of Holstein.

A private family funeral service will be held at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein with Mike Kelley officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Daniel E. Graeber was born January 9, 1961 in Hacienda Heights, California. He was raised in California and moved to Correctionville, Iowa in 1987. He lived there until he moved to Holstein, Iowa in 1999. He was a longtime VT Industries employee.

He was united in marriage to Julia Graeber and together they raised four children: Tasey, Tiffany, Sheena and JD. Dan enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his children: Tasey (Bill) Lindquist, Tiffany (Miguel) Puga-Vallejos, Sheena Graeber and JD Graeber (fiancée Shawna Bradley); six grandchildren: Addelyn, Brice and Cadence Lindquist, and Aleeya, Zoey and Jasper Puga-Vallejos; his mother, Kay Graeber; three sisters: Phyllis, Heidi and Michelle; two brothers, Steve and Kevin; and his ex-wife, Julia Graeber.

Dan was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Donald and Betty Graeber, and two brothers, Eddy and Tommy and a sister.