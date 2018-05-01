Mary Elaine Pratt peacefully passed away with family and friends by her side on April 19, 2018 in Mesa, Arizona.

Funeral services will be at Mariposa Gardens (400 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ) on May 5 at 3:00 p.m.

Mary was born to Charles D. Corbin and Carol J. Corbin of Moville, Iowa on April 6, 1949. She attended school at Woodbury Central, K-12.

She graduated from Tyler’s Beauty College in Le Mars, Iowa in 1967 and then worked as a hairstylist for 50 years.

On a hot summer day in June, 50 years ago, Mary and Lowell Pratt shared their wedding vows to one another in Moville, Iowa.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Roger Corbin; and her mother-in-law, Ruth Pratt.

Mary is survived by her husband, Lowell Pratt; her children, Misti Visser and Tony Pratt; and her grandchildren: Tyler Mason, Corbin Mason, Samantha Mason, Kennedi Mason, and Elijah Visser. Other family members include her sister, Linda and Jeff Mahlberg; her sister-in-law, Jodi Kleemeier; her father-in-law, Ben Pratt; and her sister-in-law, Deanna Pratt.

Mary’s family would also like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for all the support, kind wishes and prayers during this troubling time.

Memorials may be given, in memory of Mary Pratt, to the Hospice of the Valley (1982 E. Woodside Court Gilbert, AZ 85297).