Reverend Arthur “Art” Hermanson, 88, of Kingsley, passed away on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 with Steve Jewette officiating at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Arthur was born on May 20, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Arthur E. and Luella (Wendt) Hermanson.

After graduating from Menomonee Falls High School in 1947 he worked two years for the telephone company before entering Lakeside College Sheboyan and Mission House Seminary.

Arthur and Lois Nickel were married on June 3, 1950 in Menomonee, Wisconsin. After their marriage, Arthur finished his education to become a minister.

Following graduation from the seminary, Arthur served United Church of Christ in locations in the upper Midwest before moving to Kingsley, Iowa, where he was pastor at the United Church of Christ/Church of the Brethren in Kingsley until his retirement.

While living in Kingsley, Arthur and his wife Lois spent 18 summers doing volunteer work at the Brethren Service Center located at New Windsor, Maryland.

They enjoyed helping and meeting new people.

Survivors include his wife, Lois of Kingsley, IA; a son, Arthur E. “Casey” Hermanson and his wife, Paula of Sioux Falls, SD; a daughter, Amy B. Hermanson and her husband, Tom Weber of Council Bluffs, IA; a son, Eric A. Hermanson of Kingsley, IA; and a daughter, Anna-Lisa Hermanson of Kingsley, IA.

Arthur also has five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristi Fagler.