Larry Newman, 57, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away on April 16, 2018, after surgery at St. Mary’s hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.

A memorial/celebration of life is planned for Sunday, May 27, at 2:00 p.m. at the Anthon Community Center. His family members will be available for an hour before and after the memorial service.

Larry was born August 12, 1960 to Loyd and May Newman of Anthon, Iowa. He was a graduate of Anthon-Oto High School in 1978 and WITCC in Sioux City, Iowa.

Larry moved to Colorado Springs in 1983 and worked as a draftsman.

He also worked for the Catholic diocese of Colorado Springs, a time-share campground, and the county of Gunnison, Colorado, linking each company’s computers together.

Larry suffered a 6-year battle with a bone marrow illness that was never diagnosed.

Larry was the boy his parents always wanted, being the youngest child and having four older sisters. He loved his many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting, and especially riding his bright red motorcycle.

While visiting Colorado, he told his father that he was going to live there when he grew up, and that is just what he did.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd and May (Reinbold) Newman; his paternal grandparents, Oath and Laura Newman; his maternal grandparents, Charles and Lena Reinbold; and many other relatives and friends.

Left to cherish Larry’s memories are his daughters, Rylee Newman and Callie Newman; his sisters: Mary (David) Jones, Julie (Robert) Kerns, Annette (Charles) Cloud, and Delora (Michael) Fath; and many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.