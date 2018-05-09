Services for Robert Irwin are Saturday, May 12

Robert Willis “Bob” Irwin, 70, Kinston, North Carolina, formerly of Kingsley, passed away Monday, April 9, 2018, at Harmony Hall Nursing and Rehab Center in Kinston following a lengthy illness.

Bob’s wishes were to be cremated. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12 in Kingsley.

Bob asked for a private graveside for family members. Margaret and Rick would like to invite family, classmates and friends to Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley following the burial for coffee and friendship.

A full obituary can be found in the April 19 edition of The Record.