Betty Henneous

Betty Jane Henneous, 79, of Hornick, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at her home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City.

Visitation, with the family present, will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com

Betty was born on September 30, 1938 in rural James, Iowa to Lyle F. and Alma J. (Tucker) Sturteveant.