LaVern Roggatz

LaVern H. Roggatz, age 85, of Correctionville, Iowa, (formerly of Anthon, Iowa) passed away on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville, Iowa.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 19, 2018, at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Anthon, Iowa. Pastor Marty Davis will officiate.

A visitation will be held one hour prior from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 19, 2018, at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Anthon, Iowa.

Committal Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 21, 2018, in Memorial Park Cemetery of Sioux City, Iowa.