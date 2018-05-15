Sherlynn Selfridge

Sherlynn R. Selfridge, 63, of Sioux City, Iowa, died on Friday, May 11, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Friends are invited to a Celebration of Sheryl’s life with a balloon release for the family and grandkids to be followed by a grill-out, weather permitting. Otherwise, sandwiches will be provided at the home of James and Stephanie Winbolt, located at 2612 10th St., from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Sherlynn was born on December 16, 1954 in Sioux City, Iowa, to Robie and Lenora (Page) Nickols.

She graduated from Lawton-Bronson High School in 1973.

Sherlynn married Jim Selfridge on April 22,1994 at Elk Point, South Dakota.

She worked for Iowa Beef Processors for 25 years in the quality control department. Later she worked for Stream/Global in Sergeant Bluff and for Hollywood Video.

Her hobbies included reading, playing pool, throwing darts, video games and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Jim Selfridge of Sioux City; a son, James (Stephanie) Winbolt of Sioux City; five grandchildren: Brianna, Bryan Samara and Braxton Winbolt, Ella Ahlsten, and James Winbolt Jr.; her dog, Morris; and her cat, Bebe.

She was preceded in death by her parents.