Allen Eskildsen

Allen Duane Eskildsen, age 65, of Quimby, Iowa passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at the Cherokee Regional Medical Center of Cherokee, Iowa.

Allen Duane Eskildsen, the son of Alvin and Dorothy (Peterson) Eskildsen, was born on October 9, 1952, in St. Vincent’s Hospital of Sioux City, Iowa. He grew up on a farm by Oto, IA and attended Anthon-Oto High School.

On January 23, 1971, Allen married Patricia “Patti” Price in the Oto United Church of Christ of Oto. Allen and Patti were blessed with three children Terry, Prudence, and Bill. The family lived in the Oto and Cherokee areas before settling in Quimby, IA, where Allen and Patti have called home for the past 15 years.

In the past Allen was a farmer, livestock hauler, and helped build grain elevators. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and recently woodworking making canes and walking sticks from diamond willow wood found at LaRene’s in Minnesota.

Allen loved spending time with his family — especially his two grandchildren, Leah and Colin.

He is survived by his wife Patti Eskildsen of Quimby, IA; daughter Prudence Eskildsen of Cherokee, IA; son Bill (Ginny) Eskildsen of Kansas City, MO, and their children Colin and Leah; sisters LaRene (Rod) Aker of Backus Minnesota and Judy Gromer of Austin, TX; many special foster brothers and sisters: Jessie (Davie) Holcomb of Correctionville, IA, Stella (Phil) Hayworth of Anthon, IA, Norma (Bill) Brasel of Anthon, IA, and Larry (Rose) Ankrum of Carrollton, TX; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Dorothy Eskildsen; son Terry Eskildsen (1986); sister Deanna Eskildsen; and grandma Lillian Eskildsen.