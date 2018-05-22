Betty Stevenson

Betty J. Stevenson, 90, of Quimby, Iowa, died Friday afternoon, May 18, 2018 in the Accura Healthcare in Cherokee, Iowa.

Memorial services were held on Tuesday, May 22 at 11 a.m. at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Pastor Barb Dinelli officiated. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com

Betty was born March 1, 1928 on a farm near Quimby, Iowa to Anuel and Anna (Stratton) Stroud. She graduated from Quimby Consolidated High School in 1947.

She was married to Dick Stevenson on September 13, 1948 at Cherokee, Iowa.

She had worked as a bookkeeper for Miller-Mac in Cherokee for 10 years and as a bookkeeper for Bushlow’s Implement for 20 years, retiring in August of 1992.

Betty was a member of the Quimby United Methodist Church, where she had held many offices over the years, various card clubs, Entre-Nous, Senior Citizens, Quimby Town and Country Club, Quimby Community Center Board, and the Quimby Cemetery Association, Classy Lassie Red Hat Society, and she was the founder of the Quimby Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary (The Spit Fires).

She enjoyed reading, quilting, knitting, camping, traveling, fishing, baking, and helping others, especially the elderly. She loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dick on April 4, 1989; a son, Rick Stevenson, in 2014; two sisters, Dorothy (Donald) Clark and June (Tony) Reinert; three brothers: Garland (Lillian) Stroud, Jerry Stroud, and Bud (Doris) Stroud; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Albert Henrichsen, Fran-cis Steele, Vernon Stevenson, Cliff Stevenson, and Betty (Jim) Ball.

She is survived by her son, Jimmie Stevenson and his wife Lorri of Quimby, Iowa; his daughter-in-law, Elaine Stevenson of Quimby, Iowa; 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren: Troy (Kim) Stevenson of Quimby, Iowa and their children Trevor and Teagan; Tracy (Angie) Stevenson of Quimby, Iowa and their children Tenise and Trent; Tyson (Debie) Stevenson of Quimby, Iowa and their children Carre and Tejay; Teanna (Mike) Athanasakis of Clarksville, Tennessee and their children Andi, Mikey, Max, and Ricky; Sherry Lucas-Taylor of Lenexa and her children Austin & Skyler; Jill Paltz of Olathe, Kansas and her children Kendra and Zane; one future great-great-grandson; two sisters, Evelyn Henrichsen of Correctionville, Iowa and Annabelle Steele of Fullerton, Nebraska; one brother, Roy (Lidia) Stroud of Quimby, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Stroud of Omaha, Nebraska and Elsie Stevenson of Holstein, Iowa; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Quimby United Methodist Church, Quimby Community Center or the Quimby Fire Department.