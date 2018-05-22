Dorothy Ruba

Dorothy Irene (Trout) Ruba, 82 of Remsen, Iowa, passed away on May 13, 2018 at Bickford Cottages in Sioux City, Iowa.

Private family services will be held at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City and interment will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen.

Dorothy was born August 26, 1935 to Reginald and Mary (Clouse) Trout of Kingsley, Iowa. She graduated from Kingsley Public School in 1953. She worked at Johnson Biscuit Company in Sioux City, Iowa.

On June 4, 1957, Dorothy married James I. Ruba at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kingsley. Jim and Dorothy moved to the family farm north of Remsen, where they raised eight children.

Dorothy loved working on the farm beside her husband Jim. She loved being outdoors, gardening and mowing, and she loved flowers. She was also an avid antique collector.

Left to mourn her passing are her children, Janice and Gary Husman of Marcus, IA; Marjorie and Brian Holst of Arnolds Park, IA; Joyce and her finance Glenn Delmer of Oshkosh, WI; James and Lori Ruba of Granville, IA; MaryAnn and Scott Kennedy of Chandler, AZ; Steven and Deanna Ruba of Remsen, IA; Nicholas and Jodi Ruba of Prior Lake, MN; and Stacy and Steven Dreckman of Marcus, IA; as well as 23 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy leaves this world to be reunited with her husband James, her parents and brother Don Trout, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Nicholas and Kate Ruba.

In lieu of memorials, donations may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.