Patricia “Pat” Roark

Patricia “Pat” M. Roark, 93, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Monday, May 14, 2018, at the Mercy Medical Center of Sioux City, Iowa.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Anthon, Iowa. Msgr. Kenneth A. Seifried will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Anthon, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home Anthon, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Patricia “Pat” M. Roark, was born on October 27, 1924, in Sioux City, Iowa to Tom and Agnes Murphy.

After her parents passed away, she moved to Anthon, Iowa and lived with John and Ann O’Connell. She graduated from Anthon High School with the class of 1942.

On February 2, 1948, Pat was united in marriage to Raymond Roark at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Anthon.

The couple lived near Correctionville, Iowa until retirement age in 1983, when they moved back to Anthon.

Pat enjoyed reading and was a faithful bookmobile fan for decades. She could often be found completing crossword and jigsaw puzzles during her spare time.

She loved tending to her flower gardens as well as watching and feeding birds at her feeders. Pat loved her grandchildren dearly and was often a taxi driver for her family and friends.

She was a strong supporter of the Sioux City Knights Special Olympics team and was known as the team’s honorary “Granny.” Pat had a good sense of humor and loved hearing a good joke.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Sue (Mike) Davis of Sioux City, IA; her daughter-in-law, Bonnie (Dan) Ellis of Correctionville, IA; six grandchildren: Chris Davis, Rick Davis, Cari Davis, Dennis (Nicola) Roark, Rene (Jaret) Byers, and Rochelle (Steve) Kenworthy; six great-grandchildren: Riley, Tyler, Frank, Davin, Alex, and Logan; and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Agnes Murphy; her husband, Raymond Roark (1997); her son, Tom Roark (2009); her brother, Raymond Murphy (1960); John and Ann O’Connell; and one grandchild, Patricia Elaine Davis.